Summertime sizzle continues for Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - The summertime sizzle will continue through the weekend.

Saturday afternoon highs are expected to top out in the upper 80s and mid-90s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

A few pop-up storms will be possible in the afternoon but the coverage will be very limited.

A strong storm containing gusty winds and heavy downpours cannot be ruled out.

Any precipitation will end near sundown.

Lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday night.

It’ll be rinse and repeat for Sunday.

Highs will return to the upper 80s and mid-90 under partly cloudy skies.

A few storms may develop in the afternoon on a very isolated basis.

There isn’t any relief in sight from the heat and humidity.

As a matter of fact, most locations across southwest Virginia will be closing in on the mid-90s by the middle of the work week.

