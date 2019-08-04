Sunday morning fog, limited afternoon storm chances

ROANOKE, Va. - If you are heading out to breakfast or to church, take your time on the roadways.

A dense fog advisory has been issued for locations along and west of the Parkway until 9 a.m.

Visibilities will drop below zero at times and the fog should burn off by mid-morning.

Temperatures will return to the mid to upper 80s Sunday afternoon under a mixture of sun and clouds.

There is a chance of a few isolated thundershowers in the afternoon, but most locations will remain dry.

The best chance will be east of the Parkway.

The clouds will increase Sunday evening and lows will fall into the 60s.

Monday will start off dry, then scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop near lunchtime and continue into the early evening hours.

A strong storm containing gusty winds, heavy downpours and small hail cannot be ruled out Monday afternoon and evening.

Highs will be held down in the 70s and lower 80s under cloudy skies.

An isolated thundershower will be possible Tuesday, with better chances arriving Wednesday.

Another boundary will stir up scattered showers and thunderstorms mid-week.

Conditions will begin to dry out towards the end of the work week.

High temperatures will be in the 80s.

