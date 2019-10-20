Sunday morning rain, then drying out

ROANOKE, Va. - The remnants of Nestor pushed widespread rain showers into the region overnight and the precipitation will begin to taper off southwest to northeast before daybreak Sunday morning.

As you get ready for church or an early morning breakfast, take the rain gear with you and watch out for ponding on the roadways.

The rain should be east of the area near lunchtime, and we will see hints of sunshine Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

The clouds should break apart more Sunday evening and temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s to kick off the work week, then another system will bring rain showers to the region Tuesday.

Another batch of rain will move in on Friday.

