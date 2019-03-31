Sunday morning rain, turning breezy & cooler

ROANOKE, Va. - A few rain showers will be around early Sunday morning as a cold front works through the region.

The second part of the day will be dry and the clouds will decrease.

Expect a gusty northwest wind to usher in much cooler air.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

Under clear skies, temperatures will tumble into the 20s and lower 30s Sunday night.

The wind will remain elevated overnight before decreasing Monday morning.

We will have sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-50s for Monday.

More clouds will build into the area for Tuesday as highs warm near 50 degrees.

The sunshine returns for Wednesday and temperatures will warm back to the 60s.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.