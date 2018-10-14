Sunday temperatures the coldest in six months

ROANOKE, Va. - Clouds lingering in the area, along with a warm front to our south, kept temperatures in the 50s Sunday. This kind of weather is considered "average" for late November.

For many of us, this has been the coldest day in the area since April.

Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville haven't seen a day this cold since April 8 and 9, when temperatures didn't even make it out of the 40s.

In fact, there was fresh snow seen in parts of the NRV and Highlands that day.

Blacksburg hasn't seen a day this cool since April 20.

That warm front we just mentioned will lift north, sending temperatures into the 70s Monday.

By Tuesday, we'll be in the upper 50s and low 60s for daytime highs.

