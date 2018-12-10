Sunday's snow as seen from space

ROANOKE, Va. - We use satellites every day when analyzing weather data. Today, doing that was even more interesting than usual.

Why?

Because we could see yesterday's snow on the ground from space. In the headline's picture, everything you see outside of the red blob is snow that's on the ground.

Snow is highly reflective. The bare Earth reflects 30% of incoming light, while snow reflects 90% of incoming light.

That's why sunglasses are an absolute necessity these next few days.

At night, snow still puts off a lot of heat. That means we cool down at the surface, meaning lows Tuesday morning will likely be in the teens.

That makes refreezing a concern Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

