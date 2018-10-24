Sunny, cooler Wednesday with a cold rain moving in Friday

ROANOKE, Va - Behind a cold front that crossed Tuesday, cooler, drier air is pouring in for Wednesday. Sunshine will dominate again Wednesday, but highs will be much cooler, only in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Clouds start to increase to Thursday afternoon to make way for a cold rain moving in for Friday and parts of the weekend.

VIRGINIA TECH GAME:

The weather is cool, but dry in Blacksburg for the Thursday night Virginia Tech game.

A few showers are possible Friday morning, but steadier rain picks up Friday afternoon and lasts for much of the day.

A general 1-3" of rain is possible. Isolated flooding will be possible, but rainfall rates will be nowhere near what was observed when Tropical Storm Michael moved through.

SATURDAY:

The steadiest rain moves out of the area by the morning. While most afternoon is dry, a few passing showers will be possible.

MARTINSVILLE RACE:

A Few showers will be possible in the morning with just a stray opportunity for a shower later in the afternoon, The best chance for steady rain to return should be after the race and into Monday morning.

