Winter Storm Watch: Snow and ice move in this weekend

ROANOKE, Va - It's another frigid start Friday, but the brutal winds of the past few days have subsided for the most part. Sunshine and 40s will give way to clouds and eventually snow showers during the day Saturday. The steadiest snow and ice arrives late Saturday evening.

WEEKEND SYSTEM:

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

Scattered light snow showers out ahead of the main storm will be possible through the day Saturday. Accumulations will be light during the day Saturday.

TIMING:

Steadier snow arrives late Saturday evening and into Sunday morning.

As warmer air pushes north, snow will change to freezing rain, sleet and plain rain for some along and south of 460.

HOW MUCH?:

Nothing has changed from Storm Team 10's initial forecast. Where colder air hangs on longer, along and north of a line from Roanoke to Lynchburg, snow amounts will be higher.

More ice will mix in south of Highway 460 into parts of the NRV, Mountain Empire, I-77 corridor and Southside.

IMPACTS:

Impacts will vary greatly through the 10 News viewing area.

Along and north of 460 (Roanoke, Lynchburg, Bedford and north into the Highlands) - Orange on Map Above

Mainly Snow with ice mixing in at times

Travel will become hazardous

NRV, Mountain Empire and I-77 Corridor - Red on map above

Mainly ice with some snow accumulation

Hazardous travel

Power outages possible with ice accumulation on power lines and tree branches.

Southside

Mainly Ice and rain with some snow

Icy roads

Spotty power outages with ice on trees and power lines.

Storm Team 10 will continue to fine-tune impacts if necessary.

