Sunny, pleasant St. Patrick's Day

ROANOKE, Va. - It’ll be a cold start to St. Patrick’s Day with temperatures kicking off in the 20s and lower 30s under clear skies.

Luckily, we will have plenty of sunshine around to help warm temperatures into the mid-50s by the afternoon.

A quick moving disturbance may stir up a few snowflakes for locations west of I-81 overnight, while the rest of the area remains dry.

Overnight lows will fall into the 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Slightly cooler air will settle in for the beginning of the work week.

Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will top out in the lower 50s, then better warming arrives for the middle of the work week.

Spring officially begins at 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday and highs will warm in the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies.

The next best chance for rain will arrive for Thursday.

