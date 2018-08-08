Sunny start, few strong storms in the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - If you remember how Monday and Tuesday and played out, Wednesday will pretty much be the same. After about 1:00 in the New River Valley, a few storms will start to develop. Those storms, like the last couple of days will push east as the afternoon goes on.

Expect scattered storms around dinner give or take in Roanoke, Lynchburg, and across Southside.

Some of these storms could contain gusty winds and very heavy rainfall. Thursday and Friday look to be on the drier side.

