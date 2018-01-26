Sunny today with increasing rain chances this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - After a chilly start, dominant sunshine warms temperatures back into the 50s by the afternoon. The winds will finally stay on the calmer side Friday afternoon. Clouds will increase to start the weekend to make way for rain chances by Sunday.

Rain chances increase late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The chance for rain will be possible through early Sunday evening. Anywhere from .25 to .5 inches of rain give or take will be possible through the day. Skies clear out again heading into next work week with colder air also returning behind this system.

