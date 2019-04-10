Sunny, warm Wednesday, turning wet by the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunshine will break out in full force Wednesday helping to push temperatures back into the low-to-mid-70s. The breeze will be light out of the northwest later in the afternoon.

More clouds roll in Thursday to make way for rain chances Friday. Before the rain chances Friday, it will be comfortable and dry for the Salem Red Sox home opener.

A front will stall over the region Saturday keeping rain chances on and off through the day. Another system arrives Sunday providing even better rain chances to the area.

