Sunshine and warmth to continue Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - We will round out the work week with plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels.

Friday afternoon temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s.

It will be dry and pleasant for any Friday football games.

Temperatures around kickoff will hover in the 70s and lower 80s.

Lows will fall into the 60s under clear skies.

The holiday weekend will be slightly more humid, and temperatures will stay in the 80s.

A few isolated showers are possible for the mountains Saturday, while the rest of the area remains dry.

An isolated shower is possible Sunday afternoon, but coverage will be limited.

Labor Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

