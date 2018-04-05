Sunshine dominates Thursday; Wintry mess returns Saturday

ROANOKE, Va - Thursday will start out chilly and breezy, but sunshine will be out in full force through the day. High temperatures climb back to the upper-50s as our breeze gradually subsides through the afternoon and evening.

SATURDAY SLOP.

A strong cold front delivers unseasonably cold air to the region Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Moisture will ride along a cold front Saturday bringing rain and snow to the area. While along and south of 460 will likely see snow later in the day Saturday, little to no accumulation will be expected. The best chance for accumulation, mainly on the grass, will be in the Highlands.

Slick spots may be possible in the Highlands Saturday

