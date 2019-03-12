Sunshine dominates Tuesday, turning warmer, wetter to close out the work week

ROANOKE, Va. - The sun and relatively warm temperatures continue Tuesday. Highs will be a touch cooler, but still climb back into the upper-50s. The 60s return Wednesday and stick around through the end of the work week.

There will be a light breeze out of the northwest, but not as windy as Monday.

A stray shower is possible late Thursday, but the better rain chances come back at us Friday. By the weekend we will be a little cooler, but we also might be looking at our only second completely dry weekend of 2019 for Saint Patrick's Day.

