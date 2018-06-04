Sunshine, less humid air return Monday

After thick fog in spots to start the new work week, sunshine takes over as less humid air pours into the region. The wind will gradually pick up through the second half of the morning and especially the afternoon. Gusts at times could top 30 mph through the early evening as high temperatures climb back into the low-to-mid-80s.

Window-opening weather returns tonight with lows dipping down into the mid-50s. Comfortable weather sticks around through the middle of the week before heat returns for the weekend.

The chance for showers returns Tuesday, but they will be few and far between with most of them staying in the Highlands.

