Sunshine, refreshing air stay with us for a short while longer

ROANOKE, Va - Another relatively cool start greets you as you head out the door Wednesday morning. Sunshine will once again be back out in full force this afternoon as the humidity continues to be on vacation across the region.

Over the next few days, that humidity will slowly creep back into the area. With the heating of the day, a very slight chance for a passing shower or storm, but most stay dry.

As we get more moisture returning, storm chances go back on the increase. We'll dodge scattered showers and storms Friday and Saturday, but the better rain chances come Sunday and Monday.

