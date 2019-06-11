Sunshine returns briefly Tuesday before more rain arrives

ROANOKE, Va. - The rain from the past four days is moving out and in its wake, sunshine will be increasing. Tuesday will start out with a breeze that will gradually decrease throughout the day. Highs in the afternoon flirt with 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

RAIN RETURNS ALREADY

Most of Wednesday is dry, but by the evening, rain chances return. Those chances stay with us through the first part of Thursday before drying out to close out the work week. Isolated flooding is possible, but the widespread flood threat is over at this point.

FATHER'S DAY FORECAST

Other than a stray, pop-up storm along and west of I-81, Father's Day weekend is looking much better than this past weekend. Highs climb back into the mid-to-upper-80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

