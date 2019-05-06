Sunshine returns, comfortable to start the work week

ROANOKE, Va. - Temperatures stay warm, but it will feel different behind this past weekend's cold front. Highs under sunny skies later in the afternoon top out in the 70s.

Humidity levels will also be significantly lower than where they were over the weekend.

The pattern will start to turn a little unsettled heading into Mother’s Day weekend. While it doesn’t look like a total loss at this point, there will likely be periods of rain over the weekend.

