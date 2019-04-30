Sunshine returns, near-record heat possible today

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunshine and summer-like warmth return Tuesday after a cloudy and cool Monday. Highs by the afternoon climb into record territory with temperatures surging into the upper-80s.

A stray heating-of-the-day storm ins possible in the Highlands, but most of that will stay to our north and east Tuesday. Better chances for pop-up storms return Wednesday and Thursday.

While it will feel like the middle of July in the temperature department through the week, the summertime humidity stays away for the most part.

