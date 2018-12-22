Sunshine returns Saturday but it's cooler

ROANOKE, Va. - After a soggy end to the work week, conditions are looking much better for the weekend.

A wind advisory remains in effect until noon Saturday for locations along and west of the Parkway.

The wind will decrease considerably Saturday afternoon and highs will warm into the 40s under mostly sunny skies.

It'll be a cold night.

Overnight lows will fall into the 20s and lower 30s under clear skies.

Sunday starts off with some sunshine, then the clouds increase toward the second part of the day.

Temperatures will top out near 50 degrees.

A few rain and snow showers will be possible mostly along and west of the Parkway late Sunday afternoon.

The precipitation will continue into early Monday morning.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be dry with temperatures topping out in the 40s and lower 50s.

