Sunshine returns Tuesday, heat wave develops through weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Be on the lookout for patchy fog on your commute Tuesday morning. Sunshine breaks out later Tuesday to help push temperatures back into the upper-80s. Big-time heat returns Wednesday, lasting through at least the weekend.

A LITTLE MORE COMFORTABLE

The humidity is cranked up Tuesday morning, but gradually through the day it will become a little more bearable. More humidity comes back later in the week.

HEAT WAVE COMING

We'll make a run for the 90s every day starting Wednesday. Rain and storm chances will be limited making an afternoon cool down unlikely.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.