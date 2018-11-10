Sunshine returns with much cooler conditions

ROANOKE, Va. - The cold front that brought chilly rain showers Friday has moved out of the region.

We are now left with a strong and gusty northwest wind.

As a result, a wind advisory is in effect until 1p.m. for locations along and west of the Roanoke Valley including the Highlands.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph will be possible from time to time.

Sustained wind speeds will run between 15 and 25 mph throughout the day which will put a chill in the air.

If you are heading to the Veterans Day Parade, dress warm.

Despite the sunshine and thermometer readings in the upper 30s and lower 40s, the strong wind will put wind chills in the 30s most of Saturday.

The wind does decrease Saturday night but it will be cold.

Lows will fall into the upper teens and 20s under clear skies.

We have more sunshine on the way for Veterans Day.

Sunday afternoon highs will top out in the 40s.

