Sunshine to start Thursday, but more rain on the way

ROANOKE, Va. - Thursday starts off on a pleasant note as sunshine mixes with a few high, wispy clouds. Those clouds, however go back on the increase through the course of the afternoon. Eventually, by dinner, rain chances start to increase. Heavy rain is once again possible overnight.

TIMING:

Around dinnertime through mid-morning Friday.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall after midnight up to Friday's morning commute.

HOW MUCH?

Flooding will once again be a concern as .5" to 1.5" of rain is expected on top of the 2-5 inches of rain that has already fallen across the area.

Other than a stray shower Saturday, we'll dry things out and warm things up into early next week.

