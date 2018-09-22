T-Storms develop Saturday, turning cooler Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - The day starts off dry but showers and thunderstorms develop Saturday afternoon.

The precipitation will be scattered.

An isolated strong storm containing gusty winds and heavy downpours cannot be ruled out.

Due to an already saturated ground, localized flooding is possible.

Highs are expected to top out in the lower 80s.

Showers will continue into the overnight hours and lows fall into the 60s.

Also, side note, Fall begins at 9:54 p.m. Saturday night.

We have a wedge setup for Sunday.

Expect periods of precipitation and some patchy drizzle.

Temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday afternoon.

