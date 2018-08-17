Taste of early fall arrives next week

ROANOKE, Va. - If you're like me, chances are you've taken note of the fall decor, food and drink in some area stores. Truth be told, the season of pumpkin-spiced everything is not very far off.

We'll get a small taste of fall mid-to-late next week, which will come as a nice change for most of us.

Though Floridians, Texans and Gulf Coast residents might laugh, the humidity this summer has been brutal for us at times. We've had dew points in the 70s on 41 days. On average, we see that happen 32 days in an entire year.

We still have a good chunk of August and September to get through too.

After a front glides east next Wednesday morning, the winds of change will start to blow in out of the northwest. This northwest breeze will force drier air into southwest and central Virginia.

This will mean a few things for us. Rain chances will go down.

Humidity levels will come crashing down as well. This will make things feel more pleasant, even as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

We can crack open a window or two a few nights next week to let some fresh air in. With drier air, temperatures at night can drop into the 50s and low 60s. Ragweed may still be a problem, though, so allergy-sufferers might opt not to do that.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.