Temperature records fall in Blacksburg, Danville Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va - The mornings for much of the month of May have felt more the dog days of summer. Tuesday morning, new records were set or tied in Danville and Blacksburg.

More morning low records could fall Wednesday after a very warm and humid start across the region.

These warm mornings, combined with a very hot start to the month, have several locations chasing records.

So far in May, Blacksburg's average temperature is 66.3 degrees. That's good for the second warmest May on record. The warmest average temperature is 67.1 degrees set back in 1953.

In Danville, the average temperature to date is 71.5 degrees. That is good for the third warmest May on record. The top spot comes in at 72.9 degrees set back in 1953.

Lynchburg's average temperature checks in at 70.3 degrees with two days to go in the month. That ties the third-warmest May on record set back in 1953. The warmest May on record was in 1944 coming in at 71.6 degrees.

In Roanoke, we are about 1.5 degrees above the warmest May ever.

There is still time for these numbers and rankings to change, but if they do, it would be for the warmer.

