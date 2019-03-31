Temperatures below freezing; lower wind chills for some Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - As it turns out, March wants to go out like a lion - a tame lion, but a lion nonetheless. After Friday and Saturday's 70° warmth, the cold air is going to hurt a little early Monday morning.

An area of high pressure with Canadian origin will settle close to our region late Sunday night and Monday morning, sending in some colder air than what we've felt during the day. Overnight lows will likely drop into the mid to upper 20s.

The wind will gradually try to calm down overnight, but any little bit of wind (even 5-10 mph) could make a difference. That's especially the case west of the Parkway, where wind chills could bottom out in the teens at times.

This serves as a good reminder that we shouldn't go planting any cold-sensitive plants just yet. Our average last freeze comes mid-to-late April.

Looking beyond, we are tracking a storm system near the coast Tuesday. Most forecast data is pushing this system farther east, which would decrease any chance of rain or even snowflakes. We'll still see more clouds and be pretty cool again Tuesday.

Storm systems like this are tricky to forecast, because they sometimes like to shift a little bit farther west than what models project. IF that were to be the case, we'd see some higher rain chances Tuesday afternoon and maybe even some snowflakes west of the Parkway.

Stay tuned, as we continue to track this system closely. Just know that we jump right back into spring by Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 60s and low 70s!

