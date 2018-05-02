Temperatures continue to rise as sunshine dominates again

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunshine stays with us again Wednesday afternoon which will help push temperatures back to the mid-80s this afternoon. As a persistent southerly wind continues, highs Thursday flirt with 90 degrees in spots. Humidity starts to creep in later today and tomorrow helping ro decrease the wildfire threat. While we will have more humidity, it will not feel uncomfortable.

WEEKEND:

A cold front pushes through Saturday bringing rain chances to the area. That front stalls for Sunday keeping rain chances around at least through the morning.

