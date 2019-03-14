Temperatures drop in time for St. Patricks' Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Some trees are budding, allergies are flaring up and the birds are chirping. Spring is here, or so you think.

One thing that may help the allergies subside a little bit is the chance for rain overnight into Friday morning. It won't be a washout, as the main source of energy (low pressure) will be far north of here.

We'll be dry much of the day Friday, but a cold front passing through will help some showers and rumblees of thunder regenerate east of the Parkway Friday afternoon.

That front will also bring temperatures down a notch for the weekend. A southwest wind will push us into the 60s and 70s Friday through the afternoon.

Once the front passes, the wind will shift out of the northwest and blow some colder air into southwest and central Virginia.

We'll start in the upper 30s to mid 40s Saturday morning, before rising only into the 50s by the afternoon. Sunday morning, we'll start in the upper 20s to low 30s before rising into the 50s again.

