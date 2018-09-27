Temperatures fall all day, more heavy rain possible

ROANOKE, Va - **A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT ALONG AND WEST OF 81.**

Periods of rain will continue today with the heaviest and most widespread rain coming after dinner and through the latter part of the evening.

It’s during this time we will have the best chance to see flash flooding.

Highs for today have already occurred and temperatures will fall through the rest of the day.

After a few showers Friday morning, things are looking gorgeous for the weekend. Highs will climb back into the 70s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A much needed dry stretch continues through the middle part of next week.

