Temperatures flirt with 80 degrees today

ROANOKE, Va. - A few more breaks in the clouds come our way this afternoon, but the temperatures are the big story! We surge back into the upper-70s with some of us possibly touching 80 degrees later today.

Rain chances come back our way late tonight, but 90 percent of our day is dry. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible late Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Things dry out for the second half of Friday and into most of Easter weekend. Highs over the weekend will hang out in the mid-60s. Other than a stray shower Sunday, most of the area will stay dry.

