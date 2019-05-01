Temperatures flirt with 90 degrees later Wednesday, Pop-up storm possible

ROANOKE, Va. - It could get even hotter Wednesday afternoon as sunshine dominates to start the day. Tuesday was the hottest day of 2019 for most to date and Wednesday will likely be in the same ballpark.

With the heating-of-the-day, a pop-up storm or two will be possible, mainly along and east of Interstate 81. Most, however, will remain dry and hot.

The humidity will be noticeable, but still nowhere near mid-summer values, even though in the temperature department it will be.

Better rain and storm chances are with us to end the work week and start the weekend.

