Temperatures flirting with 90° this coming weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Wednesday morning was the coolest in nearly a month. Now, we're staring down some summer heat and humidity.

While severe storms get going in the nation's heartland, high pressure will be overhead in the eastern U.S. As this ridge of high pressure builds, the mercury will rise. In fact, this may get some pools open in the area. Others may have to wait until Memorial Day Weekend.

It's unlikely that we hit 90° in the Mountain Empire, NRV or Highlands simply due to elevation. Those that stand the better chance of hitting that mark will be the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside.

This isn't a huge surprise, climatologically speaking. On average, our first 90° day comes in mid-to-late May in areas near and east of the Parkway.

Whether or not the temperature officially hits 90°, it's going to start getting hotter. That's why it's important that you not leave any living thing in a car.

Make sure you also protect your feet and/or your pets' paws on concrete or pavement.

'Tis the season! We go through this every year. Just make sure you're thinking twice about things like children, pets, your skin, sunglasses, etc.

