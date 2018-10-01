Temperatures on the rise as October begins

ROANOKE, Va - After a cool close to last week, warmth is going to come surging back through the first week of October. After a day in the 70s Monday, the 80s make a comeback through the middle of the week.

A stray shower or two is possible over the next couple of days, mainly west of I-81, bust most are dry.

Most of the rest of the week is mainly going to be dry, but a few stray storms with the heating of the day will be possible. Next “best” chance for that to happen will be over the weekend.

