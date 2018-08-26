Temperatures, humidity rise for final week of meteorological summer

ROANOKE, Va. - While the traditional end to summer comes on September 22, the end to meteorological summer is this coming Saturday. We'll explain what that means a few paragraphs down. First, let's talk about the weather for the final week of meteorological summer.

After several days of comfortable temperatures and lower humidity, the heat is back on. The humidity chimes in too, making things feel a little extra hot each afternoon this week (see above).

A large area of high pressure over the southeastern U.S. forces the jet stream to retreat back to the north, meaning high heat and humidity for us through Thursday. Fall-like air will be confined to the Intermountain West region. Expect our daytime highs in the 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the 60s to near 70.

As a weak front drops down this coming Thursday, rain chances will go up. We'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms return each day Thursday through next weekend, while storms Monday through Wednesday will be more few and far between.

Next weekend just so happens to be the start to meteorological fall. This "season" runs from September 1 to November 30. The traditional autumn that many of you know runs from September 22 to December 21.

We, as meteorologists, break seasons down a little differently, because a) it's easier for record keeping and b) these are typically the dates when we start to notice temperatures dipping.

You can see how our average highs in Roanoke start to go down in September.

That's not to say that we won't still see some high heat during the month. September, however, is more typically our transition month from summer to fall.

