Thanksgiving travel outlook

ROANOKE, Va - Whether you are getting an early jump or doing some last minute holiday travel, we have you covered. By car or by plane, much of the country is looking good, but there are a few trouble spots.

TUESDAY TRAVEL:

The main trouble spots will be in the northeast early Tuesday, but conditions will improve throughout the day.

WEDNESDAY TRAVEL:

The focus for potential travel delays will be held right along the west coast of the United States. Most of the country is quiet, however on one of the busiest trave days of the year.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

On Turkey Day itself, the west coast and Rockies will be dealing with rain and snow. Still, most of the eastern third of the country is looking good! It will be frigid locally to the Upper-Midwest and Northeast with record cold possible. Pack the heavy jack if your plans take you north.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Lone trouble spots appear to be the Pacific Northwest and Northern California. A developing system could bring rain in the Plains. That system moves to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Saturday.

SATURDAY:

Rain and snow develop from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast. This could cause delays returning home if you're returning from the northeast. Snow is again possible in and around the Rockies. Could have a light wintry mix start things off locally before warming up through the morning.

SUNDAY:

A bigger system with rain and snow looks to get going across the nation's heartland. This is where the trouble spots will be to close out the weekend.

