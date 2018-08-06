The heat, humidity continues Monday, stray storm possible

ROANOKE, Va - After a very wet stretch, the relative drying trend will continue. Just like the weekend, a few stray storms will be possible with the heating of the day, but most will stay dry.

A slightly better chance for a few more storms return Tuesday, but temperatures still stay hot, climbing back to around 90 degrees.

The typical summer pattern stays with us through the middle of the week before we turn a relatively cooler and wetter for the weekend.

