Thick fog early, chance for strong evening storms

ROANOKE, Va - Fog is coming in very thick this Tuesday morning. In the long run, fog and clouds could help to lessen the severe weather threat this evening. The more sun we see in the afternoon, the better chance we will have for strong evening storms.

Fog will try to burn off by 11 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded most of the area to the "Slight" (yellow) category, 3 out of 6 on the severe weather scale.

SEVERE WEATHER:

TIMING:

3 P.M. TO 11 P.M.

Best chance for strong storms in the evening.

THREATS:

Damaging wind and flash flooding. Tornado threat is not zero, but the primary threat for tornadoes is closer to the Mason-Dixon line.

It will turn breezy and cooler Wednesday and especially into Thursday.

