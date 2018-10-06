Thick fog early; cloudy and cool Saturday

ROANOKE - A dense fog advisory is in effect for locations along and west of I-77 until 9 a.m.

The visibility will be less than one quarter of a mile so drive with caution and use the low beams.

A weak wedge is in place and as a result, it'll be a cloudy and cooler day.

Areas of fog could stick around into the afternoon as temperatures top out in the 70s.

A few spotty showers will be possible from time to time across the mountains.

Temperatures will fall into the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Expect areas of fog overnight and into Sunday morning.

We will have more sun than clouds for Sunday and temperatures recover back into the 80s.

