Thick fog early; Few showers lingering today

ROANOKE, Va. - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across Southside through the morning, but thick fog is possible everywhere. The steady and heavy rain from last night has come to an end, but a few lingering showers will be with us through the day.

Breaks in the clouds will also come through in the afternoon and evening.

A cold front swings by Saturday bringing with it cooler temperatures for Sunday. Other than a few showers Saturday afternoon and evening as the front crosses, most will stay dry.

A few may wake up to temperatures in the 30s Sunday morning.

It's all about the warmth after the brief chill Sunday morning. Temperatures by early next week push back into the low to mid-80s.

