Thick fog early, more storms Wednesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - Be on the lookout for thick fog on your morning commute. That fog will give way to some sunshine early with storm chances increasing for the afternoon.

Compared to Tuesday, the coverage area will be more widespread when storms get going this afternoon. Everyone will be under the gun after lunch for a few pop-up storms. Highs after morning fog gives way to some sunshine top out around 80 degrees.

A cold front arrives Friday and parks itself across Virginia through Mother’s Day weekend. That will keep rain and storm chances around right through Sunday. This weekend at this point looks to be a lot like last weekend where we had dry periods, but it’s also on the wetter side. We’ll clear things out come Monday.

