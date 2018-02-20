Thick fog early; Near-record warmth Tuesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - Very thick fog will be around the area for through the morning before lifting later in the morning. Visibilities will routinely approach 0 miles. Give yourself extra space and use low-beam headlights this morning.

By the afternoon, bust out the shorts on this Tuesday as we will make a run for the record books in the temperatures department. Highs in the afternoon soar back to the mid-70s.

Slight shower chances return Wednesday, but that won’t stop temperatures from potentially being a couple of notches higher than Tuesday. Better rain chances return Thursday as “cooler” air spills into the area by the afternoon. Highs Thursday and Friday, although cooler, will still find themselves in the 60s and low 70s. By Sunday, even with rain chances, temperatures flirt with the 70s once again.

