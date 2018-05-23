Thick fog early; Stray afternoon storm possible

ROANOKE, Va - After another night of strong storms and flooding, things finally quiet down for a short time Wednesday. Be on the lookout for thick fog early in the day, but that will give way to a mainly dry afternoon. Other than a stray shower or storm, most of the area will start to dry out.

Dry weather returns area-wide Thursday, Friday before more unsettled weather returns for Memorial Day weekend.

While it won't be a complete washout over the three-day holiday weekend, there will be rain around for the bulk of it. The best chance for rain comes Saturday afternoon, Sunday afternoon, and Monday morning.

