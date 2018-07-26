Thick fog early, sunshine breaks free by the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - After days of steady rain for most of the region, thick fog has taken over to start the morning. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect until 9 in the morning. Sunshine takes over through the second half of the morning and much of the afternoon.

Other than a stray shower or storm Friday and Saturday, most of the area stays dry. Better rain chances return later Sunday and especially early next work week.

In spots, another couple of inches of rain will be possible through late next week.

