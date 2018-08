ROANOKE, Va - Fog is thick in spots again this Tuesday morning. Fog will give way to mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s and lower-90s. The humidity stays cranked through Thursday.

With the heating of the day, a few storms will develop after 1:00.

By Thursday, we will turn unsettled as a system moves in from the west. Behind that system, we'll cool down a little heading into Labor Day weekend. While it doesn't look like a washout we will be dodging showers and storms for the extended holiday weekend.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.