Third EF-3 tornado in three years devastates parts of Franklin County

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg confirmed an EF-3 tornado touched down in Franklin county and an EF-1 tornado touched down in Bedford county.

The EF-3, with estimated winds of 159 mph, becomes the third time since February of 2016 that an EF-3 tornado has struck the 10 News viewing area.

Prior to that, according to tornadoprojects.com, two EF-3 tornadoes struck in a 66-year span.

2019 - Franklin County 2018 - Amhearst County 2016 - Appomattox County 1986 - Charlotte County 1969 - Halifax County

Including Friday's tornadoes, seven tornadoes have impacted Franklin County with the strongest being the most recent EF-3. Bedford county has been affected by nine tornadoes including that EF-1 Friday. Data goes back to 1959.

Damage to Halifax County is being surveyed by the National Weather Service Monday to see if additional tornadoes touched down Friday. At least 11 tornadoes touched down in the commonwealth as part of the severe weather outbreak.

