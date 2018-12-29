This New Year's Eve, Day much warmer than last year

Last year, temperatures were plummeting into the single digits and teens as the ball was dropping. This year, we're looking at a much different story.

New Year's Eve looks pretty cloudy at times, with some pockets of light rain, drizzle and fog possible. Much of the day will be spent in the 40s.

A warm front lifting north of the region may actually cause temperatures to rise at night. Most of us get into the 50s, with the heavier rain staying mostly west of the region.

So no, don't expect to stand out in frigid temperatures this year as you count down into 2019. Temperatures should get into the 50s by then. It wouldn't hurt to bring some rain gear, though, as the chance for scattered showers will be around.

We'll update you on forecast specifics, as we get closer to New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

