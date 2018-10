ROANOKE, Va - Fog is thicker and more widespread through the region to kick off Thursday. That fog will burn off leading to mostly sunny skies.

Highs today climb back to the upper-80s and lower-90s. With the humidity factored in, it will feel like the low-to-mid-90s. A cold front comes in late tonight bringing with it a few storms, mainly in the Highlands.

It will turn cooler to start the weekend with a few stray showers around.

