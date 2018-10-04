Thursday temps make for hottest October 4th in more than three decades

ROANOKE, Va. - While temperatures didn't break records around the area, it was still the hottest October 4th in Roanoke since 1986. Ronald Reagan was president, and the New York Mets were on their way to a World Series title.

Lynchburg just missed the record of 90 set back in 1986. Meanwhile, Roanoke, Danville and Blacksburg's record highs from the '40s and '50s still stand.

Temperatures will stay warmer than average through much of the next week, but it's unlikely that we flirt with 90-degree heat during that time span.

